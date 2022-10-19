Going for Gold: Aaron Cameron’s Motorsport Games diary

Leading Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron is going for gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games.

Ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, Cameron will race against some of the world’s best as part of the FIA Motorsport Games TCR competition.

Forming a strong contingent representing Team Australia, Cameron will drive a Team Clairet Sport-prepared Peugeot 308 TCR – exactly the same specification to the one he races locally.

Cameron is already in France preparing for the event, set to start next week at Paul Ricard.

Exclusive to Speedcafe.com, Cameron is providing a regular diary for our readers, covering his experiences leading up to and during the FIA Motorsport Games, providing a snapshot into a very unique event.

His opening entry covers his tours of Team Clairet Sport and the Stellantis Motorsport headquarters near Paris.

I’ve arrived in France and I’m feeling very ready for the FIA Motorsport Games, driving a Peugeot 308 in the TCR competition against some of the world’s best touring car drivers.

It’s exciting. It’s daunting. But I’m really stoked to be here.

My family has come along for the journey too; my mum and dad and my sister have come along for the ride, so while I’m feeling the pressure of representing my country, I’m feeling the love from my family who are here to support.

As soon as we landed in Paris, we did some of those typical ‘France’ things, like see the Eiffel Tower, and eat croissants and snails. Very touristy stuff.

But the fact is that I’m here to compete in the Motorsport Games at the Paul Ricard Circuit next week, and I’m doing everything I can to be ready and prepared.

My first ‘motorsport’ stop on the tour was to go and meet Teddy Clariet and his family. I’ve been talking to them via email for some time now, so to finally get to meet them was great.

Teddy’s team is going to prepare my Peugeot entry in the Motorsport Games, and he is also coming out to Australia next month to race in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International. So we had plenty to talk about.

It was awesome to get an understanding of how they run their race team compared to Garry Rogers Motorsport. They are very dedicated with what they do in TCR and 308 Racing Cup, and I have increased confidence for the Motorsport Games with the team.

Teddy surprised me with a tour of the Stellantis Motorsport headquarters too. Stellantis is one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, and importantly for me, they build the Peugeot TCR cars that we race in Australia.

It’s actually only 10 minutes away from Team Clairet Sport, and there were some seriously cool cars in there. It’s actually hard to believe how many great race cars they’ve produced out of the facility over the years.

As you can see by the pics, I got the chance to be up close with the current World Endurance Championship and Formula E cars. To see them in the flesh was incredible.

The facilities were on another level with many different departments including the likes of engine rooms, dyno rooms, composites, suspension, simulators, engineering and many other areas.

Big thanks to Team Clairet Sport and Stellantis Motorsport for allowing me to come through for a look!

From here, the family is dragging me to Italy to do some more tourist stuff before we head back to France and get stuck into racing the Peugeot TCR in the FIA Motorsport Games.

I’m really excited about it, and I’m grateful; to all of my supporters, including Speedcafe.com, who have let me bring all of you on the journey with me.

I’ll touch base again with you all soon. Au revoir!