Expanded MotoE calendar for 2023

An expanded, eight-round provisional calendar has been unveiled for the 2023 MotoE World Championship.

In the first year of the Ducati era, the all-electric class will take in two races at each of the eight circuits on the calendar, including a first ever stop at Britain’s Silverstone.

Le Mans will open the season in mid-May, before rounds at Mugello, the Sachsenring, Assen, Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring, Barcelona-Catalunya, and the finale at Misano.

There will also be three-day tests at Jerez in March and Barcelona-Catalunya in April.

MotoE has been running since 2019, with the 2022 season being the last of the Energica Ego Corsa era, with Ducati announced as its new sole manufacturer in October 2021.

Next year will also be new era in so much that MotoE will be a world championship rather than a world cup, as had been the case since its inception.

Thus far, the cup winners have been Matteo Ferrari, Jordi Torres in both 2020 and 2021, and Dominique Aegerter.

The latter achieved his title while also competing in the Supersport World Championship, which he continues to lead, and will race in the Superbike World Championship next year as team-mate to Remy Gardner at the GRT Yamaha outfit.

