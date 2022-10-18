Wallace apologises after Las Vegas NASCAR stoush

Bubba Wallace has apologised for his behaviour after apparently retaliating to Kyle Larson on-track and then also off- in the Las Vegas NASCAR race.

Wallace hit the wall when he got squeezed by Larson midway through Stage 2, after which he seemed to deliberately turn into the rear corner of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports entry as payback, although he claimed that was due to broken steering.

What was obviously intentional was when the 23XI Racing driver then walked over to Larson and shoved him multiple times as recovery crews attended to the two crashed vehicles.

Wallace was not showing any remorse about that in his television interview after leaving the medical centre.

Asked about his motivation then, the Cup Series race winner said, “He [Larson] knows; he knows that what he did was wrong.

“He wanted to question what I was doing; he never cleared me.

“So, I just hate it for our team.”

Now, however, he has taken to Twitter to apologise for the physical confrontation.

Notably, he has also apologised to Christopher Bell, who was clipped by the spinning Larson and ended up hitting the wall as well after Wallace appeared to turn down on the #5 Chevrolet.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car,” wrote Wallace.

“My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and out partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.

“I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.

“I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration.

“Upon reflecting, I should have represented out partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car.

“You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

NASCAR is set to review the incident this week.