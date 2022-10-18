Surfers Paradise Beach party for Golding livery reveal

A new livery will be revealed on James Golding’s PremiAir Racing entry ahead of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The team, together with sponsor Subway, will pull the covers off the #31 ZB Commodore at an event on the Surfers Paradise promenade this Sunday, October 23.

That livery will celebrate the Gold Coast-based squad’s maiden home round, featuring inspiration from local attractions.

While the unveiling of the car is set to take place at 12:00 local time/AEST, there will also be entertainment for fans, which is being dubbed the ‘Subway Sunday Sesh’.

As part of the show, Golding will DJ himself.

“I cannot wait for the Subway Sunday Sesh – what a great way to unveil the exciting new look for the #31 Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar ahead of the Gold Coast 500,” he said.

“Not everyone knows this about me, but I am also a DJ and being behind the decks is a real happy place for me.

“So to be able to combine that with this livery unveil and help Subway create a fun event on the beach for the fans is really great.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans in Surfers Paradise on Sunday for what will be a great afternoon, one week before the streets of Surfers Paradise come alive with the sounds of the Gold Coast 500.”

As reported by Speedcafe.com, the sister PremiAir Racing entry of Chris Pither will retain its retro look for the remainder of the season.

The team confirmed last week that Pither will depart at the end of the year.

Tim Slade is tipped to join PremiAir Racing for 2023, while Golding is expected to continue.