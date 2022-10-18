Miller now aiming for third in MotoGP championship

Jack Miller is now aiming for third in the MotoGP championship after his title hopes were formally extinguished with his Phillip Island DNF.

The Australian was taken out of his home grand prix when Alex Marquez clattered into him at the corner which now bears his name, on Lap 9 of the race.

Miller had started the weekend 40 points behind then-leader Fabio Quartararo, at which point he considered himself a “longshot” for the crown.

He remained fifth in the standings despite the ‘zero’ but is now 54 points in arrears of Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia with just two rounds to go and hence only another 50 points on offer.

The Japanese Grand Prix winner’s deficit relative to third placed Aleix Espargaro is 27 points, and to Enea Bastianini is 12 points.

“It could have been a lot better than it was with Fabio crashing and Aleix having a tough one,” said Miller.

“But Aleix and Bastianini didn’t get too many points today.

“So, my main goal is to try and beat those guys or try to do the best I can to get as close to them as possible. At the end of the day, that’s all we can do.

“I’m happy for the team. They’re now leading the world championship [with Bagnaia] after they were 91 points down.

“I feel like the teams’ championship will be wrapped up soon, so it’s been a good year nonetheless.”

Bagnaia led at the start of the final lap but was passed by both Alex Rins and Marc Marquez at Southern Loop and finished third, while Quartararo crashed out that turn on Lap 11 after an off already at Miller Corner.

Bastianini finished fifth from 15th on the grid while Espargaro struggled to ninth.

The penultimate round is the Malaysian Grand Prix, starting this Friday at Sepang.