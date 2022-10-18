McFadden breaks winless streak and celebrates with a shoey

Australia’s leading sprintcar racer, James McFadden, is still celebrating after breaking his marathon winless streak with a World of Outlaws series victory in Kansas City.

The popular Aussie, who was named the Outlaws rookie of the year in 2021, has endured a brutal season of near misses across 2022.

Four times he has been a runner-up, 10 times has he finished on the podium, 31 times he posted a top-five finish, but a win had eluded him for the past 81 races, dating back to September of last year.

Fighting back tears after his Lakeside Speedway win, he celebrated with a shoey to the delight and bemusement of the American fans.

“Going 80-plus races without a win really wears you down,” said McFadden.

“It’s been such a bloody long wait, such a frustrating year, we’ve been so unlucky at times.

“When you have bad nights and travel up and down the road together, it gets tough; this is a brutal game we play.

“It doesn’t matter what the relationship is – whether it’s your wife, son or the team – these guys all deserve this.”

It was McFadden’s fifth World of Outlaws win, and the 99th win for his Roth Motorsport team.

“This is a testament to Dennis and Theresa Roth for sticking by us when they probably could have picked another driver,” McFadden added.

“I’m glad I could pay them back with this result.”

There are four races remaining in the marathon Outlaws series, with Californian Brad Sweet holding a comfortable series lead as he strives for a fourth straight championship.