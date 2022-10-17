New wet tyres approved for Supercars in 2023

The introduction of an improved wet weather tyre has been approved ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Control tyre supplier, Dunlop, has developed a softer wet compound ahead of the Gen3 ruleset.

Speedcafe.com understands the new wet compound has now received sign-off from team owners and Supercars, confirming its rollout next year.

It was tested in wet conditions on the Gen3 prototypes during the ride day following the Sandown SuperSprint, as well as during demonstration runs at the Bathurst 1000.

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney, who steered the Gen3 Camaro at Sandown, described it as “mind-blowing” and stated that it instils a driver with “confidence” in wet conditions.

The current wet weather tyre has been labelled as too hard, thus not offering enough grip on a wet circuit.

Dunlop’s revised version for Gen3 will improve safety when on track in heavy rain.