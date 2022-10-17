Global TCR boss to attend Bathurst International

Marcello Lotti, the global boss of TCR, will attend next month’s season-ending Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Lotti is the founder and President of the WSC Group which owns the TCR ruleset, a platform which he developed in 2014.

The trip to Mount Panorama will be his second visit to Australia, having taken in the Phillip Island round during the inaugural season of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series in 2019.

This time around, the Italian will be accompanied by Nunzia Corvino, the WSC Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

“This will be our second trip to TCR Australia and we are delighted to have the opportunity to meet again Matt, the whole staff and all the competitors,” said Lotti.

“The Australian TCR series is one of the premier TCR Series around the world for both the size of the field and the quality of the competition.

“We are thrilled to attend the final battle for the title, especially because it is hosted at such a legendary venue as Mount Panorama, Bathurst, where some of the best international touring car stars will join the field.

“We can’t wait to arrive Down Under.”

Lotti’s visit comes following a turbulent period for TCR globally and in Australia.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, Australian Racing Group competitors were advised last month that Matt Braid is exiting the CEO position although he will “continue in an advisory role supporting the transition and working with the board and management on key strategic initiatives.”

In recent days, WTCR’s promoter announced it is shutting down the competition at season’s end, with a ‘World Tour’ run by WSC and encompassing events from various national/regional TCR competitions to take its place.

Wall Racing Honda driver Tony D’Alberto leads the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series by 56 points ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.