Bathurst-winning Commodore laps Laguna Seca

A Bathurst 1000-winning Supercar has lapped Laguna Seca Raceway in the hands of Zak Brown over the weekend.

The Holden VE Commodore won the 2011 Great Race, driven by Garth Tander and Nick Percat in a nail-biting finish.

It is the last Walkinshaw-era Holden Racing Team car to win the Mount Panorama enduro after the brand’s factory support shifted to Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2017.

Brown purchased the HRT Commodore in the same year, with the chassis — WR 014 — then shipped to the UK.

The Commodore is looked after by United Autosports, of which Brown is a co-owner.

He is also a co-owner of Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner, having attended the Repco Bathurst 1000 earlier this month.

Brown subsequently flew to the United States to compete in last weekend’s Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca.

Along with the HRT Supercar, he also raced his 1974 Ford Cologne Capri RS3100.

They are part of an extensive array of famous cars the McLaren CEO owns, which are based at United Autosports in West Yorkshire.

The HRT Supercar has previously been driven by current Ferrari F1 star Carlos Sainz and his rally-driving father of the same name.

Fernando Alonso nearly tested the car on a separate occasion as well, though those plans were thwarted when it ran out of fuel.

The 2022 Supercars season resumes at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 from October 28-30.