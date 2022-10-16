Pither’s retro Coke look to finish Supercars season

The retro Coca-Cola look will remain on Chris Pither’s Supercar until the end of the 2022 Supercars season.

Pither’s #22 PremiAir Racing ZB Commodore adopted the throwback livery at last weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

As the sole endurance event on the calendar, the Kiwi was joined by Cameron Hill.

Pither/Hill finished the Mount Panorama enduro in 21st.

The design is inspired by the Coca-Cola Commodore VR which claimed a podium finish in the 1995 Great Race driven by Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton.

PremiAir Racing has confirmed to Speedcafe.com that it will be carried over for the final two rounds of the current season.

That is the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 from October 29-30 and the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.

It comes as the team announced on Friday that Pither will depart the Supercars squad at the end of the year.

The 35-year-old is expected to land a co-drive elsewhere for 2023.

Earlier this week, Supercars locked in the track schedule for the Surfers Paradise event, with dual 250km races.

Practice 1 for Supercars is slated to get underway at 12:35 AEST on Friday, October 28.