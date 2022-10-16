Moto2 rider hospitalised after nasty Phillip Island incident

Jorge Navarro has been taken to hospital with a fractured femur after being struck by another bike during a crash in the Australian Moto2 race.

MotoGP confirmed the injury on Twitter after Navarro was attended to by medical services at the track; he has since been transported to a Melbourne hospital for further examination.

The Pons Racing rider had a moment and lost the bike at Miller Corner, leaving Simone Corsi no chance to avoid him.

Corsi hit Navarro’s torso as the Spaniard fell to the track, with the Italian also taken down in the collision.

It’s been confirmed that he also suffered an injury, to his right little finger, and has subsequently been declared unfit.

Navarro was seen to be sitting in the grass on the side of the track for the following laps with yellows covering the section, until marshals eventually stretchered him to the medical centre.

In Moto3, Scott Ogden’s high speed off has also left him battered.

The Brit has no clear signs of a fracture to his right wrist but is nursing the swollen appendage and has also been declared unfit to ride.

Corsi and Ogden will need to undergo further examination before the Malaysian race next weekend, with Navarro seemingly unlikely to attend.