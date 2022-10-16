> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Greg Murphy’s Bathurst 1000 comeback

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 16th October, 2022 - 11:27am

At last weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000, Greg Murphy made his first start in the Great Race since 2014. A legend of the sport, the Kiwi partnered with Richie Stanaway in the #51 Boost Mobile-backed Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore wildcard.

View a gallery of images from Murphy’s weekend.

Pictures: Ross Gibb and Mark Horsburgh.

MH2_2160 copy
MH2_2455
MH2_3481
MH2_5293
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0134
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0497
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A0754
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1072
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1215
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1428
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1435
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1449
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A1461
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A2195
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A2413
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A2561
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A2596
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A3146
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A4072
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A6135
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A6149
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A7077
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A7988
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0120
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0128
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A0322
Stanaway-Murphy-Bathust-2022-1
Stanaway-Murphy-Bathust-2022-2
Stanaway-Murphy-Bathust-2022-3

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]