Alex Marquez penalised for Miller crash

Alex Marquez has copped a penalty for the crash that took Jack Miller out of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The LCR Honda rider will serve a Long Lap Penalty in the next race, at the Malaysian MotoGP round.

Marquez came in too quickly at Phillip Island’s Turn 4 and made heavy contact with Miller, ending both of their races on Lap 9.

Ironically, the corner had been renamed in the Australian’s honour the day before.

The #73 rider was found by stewards to have been “overly aggressive” and thus at fault for the crash.

According to the official Notification of Sanction, his actions constituted irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors, with the decision arrived at without a hearing, per grand prix regulations.

Miller has said that the crash has left him sore, including in his nether regions, but that he is alright ahead of next week’s round at Sepang (October 21-23).