Acosta pays tribute to Gardner at final home grand prix

Pedro Acosta has paid tribute to fellow KTO Ajo product Remy Gardner after finishing on the Moto2 podium at the Australian’s home event.

Acosta and Gardner are friends from their time together in the Austrian marque’s structure, which comes to an end for the latter in just two rounds now after he lost his ride at Tech3 KTM Factory Racing.

It meant that this weekend’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix was the Sydney-born rider’s last before he moves to the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team next year, and potentially his only such outing in MotoGP.

Upon returning to parc ferme after finishing second in the intermediate class race at Phillip Island, Acosta donned a t-shirt emblazoned with the trademark #87 of Gardner, who was there to embrace him.

The 18-year-old Spaniard took it off for his television interview, but still wanted to focus on the outgoing Tech3 KTM rider, who was also a Moto2 rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo just last year.

“I think for everyone, it was the hardest race of our lives,” began Acosta, last year’s rookie Moto3 champion.

“Finally, here with the wind, with the cold, it was not easy.

“But, today this is not important.

“Today is the last race from Remy here; I think MotoGP is going to miss you,” he concluded, before raising the #87 shirt for the camera and making a heart shape with his hands.

Acosta then put the shirt back on for the podium presentation.

Gardner would go on to finish 15th, meaning he scores at least one premier class championship point in his career, in the MotoGP race which followed.

He had started 19th but ran as high as 10th before fading in the final 16 laps.

“I took a rather good start to the race and stayed close to the front group for 13, 14 laps, more or less, as I felt strong on the bike,” recounted the 24-year-old.

“At one point, we were in P10. Then the tyres started dropping and we lost a couple of positions but I had a lot of fun riding here today.

“The fans have been incredible all weekend, and it was good to spend some time with them on the cooling down lap after the race.

“Thank you to all of them who came supporting us this weekend, they have been amazing.”

Tech3 KTM Team Manager Herve Poncharal added, “We are really happy that Remy Gardner could have a strong weekend at home, in front of his brother, friends and fans.

“It is not very often that he comes back to Australia, and we could see that he was fully committed to his home Grand Prix and willing to put on a good show for the crowd.

“Today, he had a strong start to the race and powered himself until P10 at one point, which was exciting.

“His pace was very good, but the tyres started dropping as for many other riders and he started losing positions.

“He finished 15th with a point at home, which is something we are happy with.”

Gardner is 23rd in the championship ahead of the final two rounds of the campaign, with Malaysia’s Sepang coming up next weekend (October 21-23).