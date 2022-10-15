WTCR series to end after 2022 season

The FIA World Touring Car Cup will shut down at the end of the 2022 season.

WTCR, which runs to TCR rules, will halt following the season finale in Saudi Arabia from November 26-27 to develop “a new competition format for TCR cars”.

It comes after three turbulent years for the category due to the pandemic and ongoing logistical challenges.

The announcement outlined the launch of a “one-off event format that will showcase the TCR category” in the downtime.

Promoter of WTCR, Discovery Sports Events, will also focus on promoting the ETCR FIA eTouring Car World Cup.

WTCR has roots back to 1993 with the FIA’s Touring Car World Cup, before it became an FIA-sanctioned series from 2005-2017 as the World Touring Car Championship.

A drop in manufacturer involvement saw the series switch to the TCR format in 2018, effectively the parent of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The 2022 season has seen a number of rounds canceled, including its round on the Nurburgring Nordschleife being called off mid-way through the event.

That was due to Goodyear tyre failures, which popped up again at the Vallelunga round, although the series did complete the weekend at the Italian track.

It was a factor in one team, namely Cyan Lynk & Co, withdrawing from WTCR, leaving a 12-car grid for the following round in France in August.

In a statement, FIA Touring Car Commission President, Alan Gow, confirmed the series in its current guise will end.

“There is a need to identify and assess what is the best and most sustainable future for top-flight touring car racing as part of the FIA portfolio,” said Gow.

“Our goal would be to maintain a world title for conventionally powered touring cars and ensure the competition is strong and prestigious.

“Throughout its history, world touring car racing used different formats, with titles decided either through a series or at a single event.

“Currently we are considering all the possibilities, with the priority of ensuring that any competition has a stable base on which it can thrive for its long term future.

“With TCR we have a proven set of technical regulations, with a variety of automotive brands represented and more than 1000 cars racing worldwide.

“Therefore, the intention would be to continue with this platform going forward.”