TCR World Tour format to be launched

A multi-event TCR World Tour format will be launched encompassing TCR-sanctioned series around the world.

It follows the news that the top tier global TCR series, WTCR, will shut down at the end of the 2022 season.

The ‘World Tour’ effectively replaces the void for manufacturers and competitors caused by the demise of WTCR.

The new format is a championship for which select TCR events count towards, rather than a standalone category.

Beginning in Europe, it will be run by the WSC Group, which is the rights holder for TCR racing globally.

The ‘World Tour’ will consist of nine events, selected from various TCR-sanctioned series around the world, of which the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series could form a round.

It could see international TCR teams racing Down Under if an Australian event is selected to be part of the ‘World Tour’.

As part of the concept, a new driver rankings system for TCR globally has also been launched, which currently features two Australian drivers inside the top 15.

Those are namely Jordan Cox and Tony D’Alberto, who sit first and second in the domestic series with one round remaining.

Cox is 10th in the TCR World Rankings, while D’Alberto is 15th, up against some of the world’s elite TCR stars.

Following the ninth event on the TCR World Tour, there will be a TCR World Final, for which the top 15 drivers in the ‘World Tour’ will qualify.

The next best 45 drivers in the TCR World Rankings will receive an invite to that four-day ‘World Final’.

Promoter of WTCR, Discovery Sports Events, will run the ‘Final’ in cooperation with WSC.

Titles will be awarded for Drivers, Teams and Manufacturers.