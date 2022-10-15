Phillip Island’s Turn 4 renamed to honour Jack Miller

Jack Miller has been immortalised at the Phillip Island circuit with the announcement during the Australian MotoGP round that Turn 4 will now be known as ‘Miller Corner’.

The four-time MotoGP race winner joins the likes of Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, and Casey Stoner, who all have sections of the circuit in their name.

Miller was lost for words at the announcement, visibly emotional about the renaming of ‘Honda Hairpin’ in his honour.

“Yeah I mean, as you can tell I’m already starting to well up,” said ‘Jackass’.

“It’s an immense honour. The scale of it hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“This is amazing, something that I couldn’t have even dreamed of as a kid, to have a corner on this magical race track in my name, yeah more than words.”

Miller reflected on the turn itself, the hairpin offering plenty of overtaking opportunities and seeing historic moments over the years.

“This track is fast and flowing and then this [Turn 4] is the first of the slow ones.

“I remember back to the Moto3 here, the amount of divebombs I put on here and then in MotoGP as well, the amount of divebombs we put on.

“It’s an unreal part of the track and so many historical moments have happened here, so I feel so fortunate to be able to claim this one.”

The Townsville-born rider will head out in Free Practice 4 on the Victorian circuit at 13:30 local time/AEDT.

Qualifying 1 starts at 14:10 while Miller is straight into Qualifying 2 from 14:35.