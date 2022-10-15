Oliveira penalised for two offences in one lap at Phillip Island

Miguel Oliveira has been hit with multiple penalties to serve in the Australian MotoGP race after two breaches on his final qualifying lap.

The Red Bull KTM rider was pinged first for an illegal practice start, given he did so at Southern Loop when the chequered flag had not yet been shown on Qualifying 1.

His second breach was to impede Enea Bastianini at Luke Heights, while the Gresini Ducati rider was trying to get himself into the top two which advances to Qualifying 2.

Oliveira has been hit with a three-position grid penalty, which puts him at the very back of the 24-bike field, and a long lap penalty to serve once the 27-lap race gets underway.

“On 15 October 2022 at 14:24 during the MotoGP QP2 session of the ANIMOCA BRANDS AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX you were observed as making a practice start at Turn 2 before taking the chequered flag and while the session was still active,” read the official Notification of Sanction, in part.

“Whilst completing this lap you also disturbed rider #23 at Turn 9 by riding slowly on the racing line.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.”

The long lap loop at Phillip Island is the wider line around the Turn 4 hairpin known previously as ‘Honda’ and now, as of today, officially as ‘Miller Corner’.

Bastianini would go to third-quickest on the lap in question but then lost the time given he set it while transiting through a yellow flag zone, and is set to start 15th.

Premier class Warm up is scheduled for 09:40 local time/AEDT and the Race itself at 14:00.