McLaren confirms IndyCar winners for F1 rookie sessions

McLaren has confirmed it will feature Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in its two mandatory ‘rookie’ Formula 1 Free Practice 1 appearances this season.

Teams are obliged under the regulations to field a driver with two or fewer grand prix starts to their name.

To meet that requirement, McLaren has announced that Palou will drive in opening practice at the United States Grand Prix next weekend.

The Spaniard will take the place of Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of the MCL36 around the Circuit of The Americas.

Palou was in action for McLaren in Barcelona in September, taking in three days of testing in the days following the IndyCar season finale in Laguna Seca a weekend prior.

McLaren had attempted to sign the 25-year-old to its IndyCar programme, triggering a contract dispute Stateside with Chip Ganassi Racing. CGR ultimately prevailed, with McLaren subsequently confirming Felix Rosenqvist will remain with its IndyCar programme.

“I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut,” said Palou, the 2021 IndyCar series winner.

“It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in IndyCar.

“Having driven the 2021 McLaren MCL35M in a few tests now, I can’t wait to put the MCL36 through its paces.

“I look forward to helping the team in their preparation for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.”

O’Ward meanwhile will step into the car usually occupied by Lando Norris at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

An IndyCar race winner, the Mexican completed a day of running at least year’s post-season Young Driver Test.

More recently, he was again in action in an MCL35M as part of a private test at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

“I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi,” O’Ward enthused.

“I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience to drive the MCL36. Thank you McLaren F1 for the opportunity.”

Team Principal Andreas Seidl added; “We’re pleased to give Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in Free Practice sessions with McLaren.

“We’re pleased to give Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in Free Practice sessions with McLaren. With Alex’s great successes in INDYCAR, it will be useful for the team to get his feedback on the car and for us to continue to evaluate him as a driver.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria and we’re excited to offer them the experience in the MCL36. It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula One’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.

”With Alex’s great successes in INDYCAR, it will be useful for the team to get his feedback on the car and for us to continue to evaluate him as a driver.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria and we’re excited to offer them the experience in the MCL36.

“It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula One’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”

McLaren had been tight-lipped on the driver(s) it would run during the Free Practice 1 sessions, with suggestions it would attempt to secure Oscar Piastri.

The Australian will join the squad next year, though for the moment remains under contract at Reserve Driver at Alpine.

Following a protracted and public contract squabble over the Melburnian’s services, which Alpine lost unanimously through the Contract Recognition Board, it was always unlikely he would be released early.

Piastri is equally unlikely to join the team for post-season testing following the Abu Dhabi race next month, with his current contract not set to expire until December 31.