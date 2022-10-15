Marquez: Ducati tow ‘only chance’ for Phillip Island MotoGP front row

Marc Marquez revealed that he had planned to use a Ducati for a tow in qualifying at Philip Island because it was his “only chance” to make the front row.

The Honda Repsol rider’s second place on the grid at the Australian MotoGP came thanks to Francesco Bagnaia, as the #93 RC213V was tucked neatly behind the Ducati so that Marquez could catapult himself up the timesheet.

The Spaniard observed the Ducatis’ speed in the earlier practice sessions and devised the strategy to use the Bologna manufactured bikes to punch a hole in the air to gain an advantage for the Honda.

When asked in parc ferme, Marquez noted that the tow was crucial in attaining his front row start.

“Not a little bit, a lot. That was crucial for the lap time,” said the six-time premier class champion.

“I knew when I saw in the practice that the Ducati was really fast on the straight, they can use a lot of torque on the single laps and that was the only chance to be on the front row; I play my cards.

“Of course, it’s not the best way to do the lap time but we are here for competing and we are here to try and do our best but the most important is that the feeling is coming with the bike.”

Marquez also noted that the flowing layout of the Phillip Island circuit is allowing for him to feel more physically comfortable on the bike in his fourth event since his return to competitive riding after his latest arm operation.

“So, step by step, I feel better and better,” added the 29-year-old.

“I know that here is a very special circuit but, physical side, I feel better, which is the key point for me.”

Race start for the Australian Grand Prix is at 14:00 local time/AEDT, with riders on track from Warm Up at 09:40.