Geese incursion plays crucial role in Moto2 qualifying at Phillip Island

Fermin Aldeguer will start out of pole position for Moto2 at Phillip Island after qualifying was brought to an early end due to geese on track.

Aldeguer broke the outright lap record and will share the front row with team-mate Alonso Lopez, who claimed third, with championship leader Augusto Fernandez splitting the Speed Up riders.

The red flag was shown with 36 seconds remaining in Qualifying 2 with a number of others in the field either setting personal bests or pushing to get in a final flyer.

The geese incursion spoiled Lopez’s pole ambitions, the Spaniard fastest to the third sector before the red was shown, leaving Aldeguer unchallenged.

Meanwhile Ai Ogura, who is only 1.5 points adrift of championship leader Fernandez, ended the qualifying session in 13th.

The Red flag is the second of the weekend for geese, while wallabies have been seen bounding across the track at least twice too.

The 25-lap Moto2 race is get underway at 12:20 local time/AEDT, following the 09:20 Warm Up session.