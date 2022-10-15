Courtneys reveal birth of baby boy
Marquez blitzes MotoGP Practice 3 at Phillip Island
WTCR series to end after 2022 season
Gardner not convinced Phillip Island’s sidepod rule helps with wind
INTERVIEW, Part 1: Brown pays tribute to Ricciardo
McLaren confirms IndyCar winners for F1 rookie sessions
Rear-end issue costs Miller berth in top 10 at Phillip Island
GALLERY: Friday at MotoGP Phillip Island
PremiAir Racing confirms Pither departure at end of season
RESULTS: Supercars’ event scheduling
Zarco leads MotoGP Practice 2 at Phillip Island
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]