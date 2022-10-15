> News > Supercars

Courtneys reveal birth of baby boy

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 15th October, 2022 - 11:41am

James Courtney and wife Tegan

Tickford Racing Supercars driver James Courtney and wife Tegan have welcomed their first child together.

The couple confirmed the news via social media on Friday, revealing Tegan had given birth earlier in the week.

It comes after the pair revealed a secret wedding last month.

Courtney also has a daughter Zara and a son Cadel with his former partner.

“Kobe James Courtney. 10/12/22,” the Courtneys wrote on Instagram.

“We are so in love, enjoying our newborn bubble.

“Mum and bub are doing really well and Zara and Cadel are loving getting to know their little bro.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tegan Courtney (@tegan)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]