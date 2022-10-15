Courtneys reveal birth of baby boy

Tickford Racing Supercars driver James Courtney and wife Tegan have welcomed their first child together.

The couple confirmed the news via social media on Friday, revealing Tegan had given birth earlier in the week.

It comes after the pair revealed a secret wedding last month.

Courtney also has a daughter Zara and a son Cadel with his former partner.

“Kobe James Courtney. 10/12/22,” the Courtneys wrote on Instagram.

“We are so in love, enjoying our newborn bubble.

“Mum and bub are doing really well and Zara and Cadel are loving getting to know their little bro.”