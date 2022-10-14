Zarco leads MotoGP Practice 2 at Phillip Island

Johann Zarco led the second practice session for MotoGP at Phillip Island on Friday afternoon with a late flying lap.

The Pramac Racing rider, who also topped Practice 1, set the fastest time of 1:29.475s just before the chequered flag, pipping Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez was on the pace early with a benchmark of 1:30.126s, immediately going two-tenths quicker than the fastest FP1 time.

Riders spent the next chunk of the session in the box before the circuit was busy again with around 20 minutes remaining.

Most teams were on race runs at that point in the session.

With the threat of cold or possibly even damp conditions on Saturday morning, much of the field completed qualifying simulations in the final five minutes.

Bezzecchi was the first to improve but was immediately bettered by Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Vinales on a 1:29.745s.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo then went to the top on a 1:29.614s.

The Frenchman was up in the first three sectors on the next lap, but lost time towards the end of the lap and stayed put.

Bezzecchi then wrestled the top spot back, his lap time being a 1:29.513s, though that would not stand for long.

Zarco dealt the final blow with seconds to spare in the 45-minute session, his 1:29.475s securing the French rider the fastest time of the day.

Bezzecchi, Pol Espargaro, Quartararo, and Vinales rounded out the top five.

On return from injuries, Suzuki’s Joan Mir was 12th fastest.

Australian Jack Miller made a late improvement, vaulting from 17th to 13th at the chequered flag, while countryman Remy Gardner was 22nd.

Practice 3 for MotoGP begins at 09:55 local time/AEDT on Saturday.