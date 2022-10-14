Track schedule confirmed for Gold Coast 500

The track schedule has been released ahead of the return of Supercars racing on the streets of the Gold Coast later this month.

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, from October 28-30, will be the first time Surfers Paradise has hosted the event since 2019.

Dual 250km races will headline the Supercars Championship action, one each on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be two 85-lap races featuring a solo driver format rather than the two-driver enduro round it previously was between 2010 and 2019.

The races will also have a refuelling component.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUtes, and S5000 will be on the support card.

Track schedule: Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

All times are in AEST (QLD).