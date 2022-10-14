> News > Supercars

Track schedule confirmed for Gold Coast 500

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Friday 14th October, 2022 - 11:42am

The 2019 Gold Coast 500

The track schedule has been released ahead of the return of Supercars racing on the streets of the Gold Coast later this month.

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, from October 28-30, will be the first time Surfers Paradise has hosted the event since 2019.

Dual 250km races will headline the Supercars Championship action, one each on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be two 85-lap races featuring a solo driver format rather than the two-driver enduro round it previously was between 2010 and 2019.

The races will also have a refuelling component.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUtes, and S5000 will be on the support card.

Track schedule: Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

All times are in AEST (QLD).

Friday, October 28
Time Category Session
1015-1035 Events Pit Lane Walk
1045-1105 V8 SuperUtes Practice
1115-1135 S5000 Practice 1
1135-1145 Events Demonstration
1155-1220 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1
1235-1305 Supercars Practice 1
1310-1325 Events Demonstration
1335-1355 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
1405-1425 S5000 Practice 2
1515-1545 Supercars Practice 2
1435-1500 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2
1545-1600 Events Pit Lane Walk
1600-1630 Events Demonstration
Saturday, October 29
Time Category Session
0825-0905 Events Pit Lane Walks
0915-0935 V8 SuperUtes Race 1
0935-0945 Events Demonstration
0955-1005 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 1
1010-1020 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 2
1030-1040 Events Drivers Parade
1050-1110 S5000 Qualifying
1125-1145 Supercars Qualifying 31
1145-1200 Events Pit Lane Walk
1200-1215 Events Demonstration
1225-1250 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
1305-1330 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
1330-1340 Events Demonstration
1350-1415 S5000 Race 1
1425-1450 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
1545 Supercars Race 31 (85 laps)
Sunday, October 30
Time Category Session
0710-0750 Events Pit Lane Walks
0730-0750 Events Safety Car/Course Car
0800-0825 S5000 Race 2
0835-0915 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
0925-0945 V8 SuperUtes Race 3
0955-1015 Supercars Qualifying 32
1015-1030 Events Pit Lane Walk
1030-1045 Events Demonstration
1055-1120 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
1135-1200 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
1200-1210 Events Demonstration
1220-1240 V8 SuperUtes Race 4
1250-1315 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
1415 Supercars Race 32 (85 laps)

