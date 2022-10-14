Sauber hands Pourchaire practice outing in US Grand Prix

Formula 2 race winner Theo Pourchaire will take part in opening practice for Alfa Romeo Sauber at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The Frenchman will pilot the C42 usually occupied by Valtteri Bottas during the 60-minute session at the Circuit of the Americas next weekend.

Pourchaire has been a member of the Sauber Academy since 2019 and first sampled F1 machinery in a private test at the wheel of a C38 at the Hungaroring last year.

“I am thrilled to be making my Free Practice debut in Austin; it will be my second time behind the wheel of a Formula One car, but in some ways, it will feel like it’s the first time, as this time it will be during an official grand prix session,” he said.

“It feels like a dream coming true, and I want to thank Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen for putting their trust in me and granting me this amazing opportunity; I am looking forward to being on track, and I will make sure to get the most out of it and to do my best to support the team as they prepare for the United States Grand Prix.”

Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, added: “Theo has been delivering great performances over the course of this season, as well as during the previous years: we have been working closely with him for almost four years now, as a member of our Academy, and we have been impressed by his constant progress and development as a driver first and, equally importantly, as a person.

“We are delighted to give him his first Free Practice outing next week: it’s a well-deserved opportunity, and I’m confident he will once again impress us with his performances, as he will help the team gather valuable data ahead of the United States Grand Prix.”

Pourchaire’s appearance is the first of Alfa Romeo Sauber’s two mandatory ‘rookie’ driver appearances during 2022. With Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, it’s likely the second will come at the season finale.

The 19-year-old currently sits second in the Formula 2 Championship, a competition wrapped up by Felipe Drugovich last time out in Monza.

He’s claimed three Feature race wins this season, in Bahrain, Imola, and Hungary, and holds a 29-point advantage over third-placed Logan Sargeant going into the final weekend of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi.

Alfa Romeo Sauber recently confirmed Guanyu Zhou will remain alongside Bottas for 2023, with Pourchaire expected to take in a third (full) season in Formula 2.

The United States Grand Prix runs from October 21-23.