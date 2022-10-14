New Toyota 86 racecar ‘sharp and affordable’

The newly unveiled Toyota GR86 racecar that will compete in the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series has been described as “sharp, affordable”.

Based on the GR86, the new racecar has been developed by Neal Bates Motorsport and is now available for competitors to order with a turnkey package priced at $89,990.

It had the covers taken off at the 86 Series’ end-of-season dinner at Bathurst, ahead of a debut in the category in 2024.

Lachlan Gibbons won the 2022 title and was presented with his $50,000 prize on the night.

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, was also in attendance.

“For seven years, the TGRA 86 Series has proven to be the perfect development ground for aspiring professional race drivers and those passionate weekend warriors who just love racing,” said Naidoo.

“I’d like to congratulate Lachlan Gibbons on his hard-fought win for the title after an epic battle all season with Zach Bates. And our congratulations also go to Zach, in second place after winning all three races in the final round at Bathurst, Jobe in third, and all the other award winners.

“Toyota is committed to supporting all the teams and drivers in the TGRA 86 Series and earlier this year, we announced that we would extend that support through to the end of 2026.

“And I’m very excited to be unveiling the new GR86 racecar that will make its debut in the 2024 season.

“Neal Bates and his team have worked hard to make this an incredibly sharp, affordable racecar that I’m sure will continue to make the TGRA 86 Series one of the most hotly contested on the Australian motorsport calendar.”

The new GR86 racecar will be fully built by Neal Bates Motorsport and features a full roll cage, race seat and six-point harness, motorsport spec steering wheel, ECU and instruments, control wheels and tyres, and upgraded suspension, brakes, exhaust, oil cooler and clutch.

Maximum engine power and torque will be approximately 10 per cent greater than the standard GR86 road car’s outputs of 174kW/250Nm and the racecar is approximately 70kg lighter than the GR86.

Approximately 35 racecars will be available for competitors to order for the 2024 86 Series season and other performance specifications will be confirmed once final testing and validation is completed later this year.