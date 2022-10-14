Miller wouldn’t give up home win to help Bagnaia’s MotoGP title charge

In his first and final Australian MotoGP for the Ducati factory outfit, Jack Miller has stated that he won’t stand aside for his team-mate if in contention for victory.

The Australian sits fifth in the standings, 40 points adrift of championship leader Fabio Quartararo, while Francesco Bagnaia is in a more favourable position, just two points shy of the 2021 champion.

With only three races to go, Miller says that he would prioritise home race glory rather than bolstering team-mate Bagnaia’s chances at Phillip Island this weekend.

Ducati’s instructions to their riders were made clear by Pramac’s Johann Zarco after the Thailand race.

The Bologna manufacturer’s pilots are to help Bagnaia in his title bid, though not at the cost of their own victories or podiums.

Thus, Miller’s ambitions aren’t directly contravening an order from the factory that he is due to depart at the end of the season.

While not wanting to unduly impact the fight for the championship, Miller is still intending to try and challenge for his second win of the season.

“At the end of the day these guys have a battle between themselves,” said Miller.

“I’ll try not to do anything silly in there but it’s every rider’s dream to win their home Grand Prix.

“It feels awesome to be back here on a factory bike and yeah, if we can try to challenge for that on Sunday, there’s no doubt I’ll be going for it.”

After two COVID-impacted seasons, it’s the Townsville native’s first hit out on The Island in red.

“Feels so good to be riding bikes on this side of the world and eventually coming home,” he added.

When Miller was last down under, aboard a Pramac-entered machine in 2019, he was able to stand on the podium in front of his home crowd.

He finished third, just ahead of his also then team-mate Bagnaia.

Upon his return to the track, ‘Jackass’ – along with Brad Binder and Remy Gardner – got to lead a parade of motorcyclists from San Remo, across the bridge, and then do a lap of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

“Heading back across the bridge and getting to do a quick lap with those guys, there’s no circuit like this on the calendar or in the world,” declared Miller.

“You know, coming down the Gardner Straight and you’re looking out over the ocean, this place needs no introduction”

The first practice session for MotoGP at Phillip Island is due to get underway at 09:55 local time/AEDT.