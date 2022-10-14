All-Pro class confirmed for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Next year’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will see the return of the all-professional GT3 class.

It marks the first time since 2020 that all-Pro line-ups have been allowed, after this year’s event reverted to Pro-Am being the top class.

That was due to a lack of international entries with the lingering effects of travel restrictions.

Earlier this week, Mercedes boss Stefan Wendl made comments seeking clarity over the possible continuation of the Pro-Am format.

That has now been put to bed, with event organisers locking in the class structure for the 2023 edition of Australia’s international enduro.

Class A, for GT3 cars, will be split into Pro and Pro-Am (at least one Bronze-ranked driver), while the Silver Cup class will be introduced, which requires all drivers to be categorised as Silver or Bronze.

More to follow..