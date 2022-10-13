Webber inducted into Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Webber was one of nine Australian sporting icons to receive the honour, having been voted in by the Hall of Fame’s panel.

The New South Welshman spent more than a decade in F1 in which he claimed nine wins throughout his 215 starts and 13 pole positions.

Webber left F1 at the end of 2013, before joining the Porsche LMP1 programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

He retired from racing in 2016, though continues as an ambassador of Porsche and manages Oscar Piastri.

Webber was also inducted into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2018, of which Speedcafe.com is a media partner.

His Sport Australia Hall of Fame induction sees him become the fifth motorsport representative to receive the honour, joining Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Peter Brock, and Allan Moffat.

“Being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame is an incredible achievement and further highlights Mark’s stellar career at the highest level of motorsport around the world,” said Motorsport Australia President, Andrew Fraser.

“What Mark achieved in putting Australian drivers back on the map in Formula 1 cannot be underestimated, as well as the longevity for which he had such a prosperous career.

“Of course, there were a couple of other Australians who made it to Formula 1 in between Webber and Alan Jones, however Mark’s long standing tenure during the height of his career and his nine Grand Prix wins make him one of this country’s most successful drivers in the sport.

“Add his FIA World Endurance Championship title and his work off the track to the fold, Mark is undoubtedly a deserving recipient of this prestigious honour.

“On behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, and I am sure many in the Australian motorsport industry, a big congratulations to Mark for this outstanding achievement.”