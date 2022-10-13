Phillip Island circuit under water ahead of MotoGP
VIDEO: Grove Racing begins repair of Reynolds car
Lamborghini returns to GTWC Australia
Verstappen: Red Bull knows areas to improve for 2023
Bathurst 1000 crowd figure released for 2022
Fraser resumes push for 2023 Supercars seat
GALLERY: DJR’s 1000th race at the Bathurst 1000
Mercedes boss questions key Bathurst 12 Hour format
Dirty air foiled Mostert’s back-to-back Bathurst bid
Alpine boss sees F1 future with Doohan
Rare emotion for Tander after fifth Bathurst 1000 win
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]