Phillip Island circuit under water ahead of MotoGP

Parts of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit have been flooded just a day before the Australian round of MotoGP gets underway.

Heavy rain fell at the Victorian circuit on Thursday as teams set up ahead of the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019.

A significant amount of standing water has gathered in areas of the race track, including Stoner Corner.

It comes as a 400km wide rain band is blanketing much of Victoria, with a severe weather warning in place for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for large parts of Victoria.

While rain is expected to fall during Friday practice, clear conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Practice 1 for MotoGP at Phillip Island is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 09:55 local time/AEDT, with Moto3 first on track at 09:00.