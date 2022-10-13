Lamborghini returns to GTWC Australia

The Wall Racing-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 will return to Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS for the next two rounds.

At The Bend Motorsport Park next weekend, owner and driver Adrian Deitz will share with Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series leader Tony D’Alberto.

The partnership resumes after the pair contested the Phillip Island round together earlier this year.

However, Deitz is yet to lock in a co-driver for the round after The Bend, the inaugural Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The Mount Panorama event on November 11-13 will be a three-hour single endurance race, with D’Alberto weighing up whether he focusses on his TCR Australia campaign that weekend.

“Tony is locked away for The Bend, which is terrific,” said Deitz.

“He is very race ready. He has just come off the back of the Bathurst 1000 where he did another great job, especially in those first few laps where he had every condition thrown at him.

“For me, it’s great to get back in the car. We haven’t run the Lamborghini since the 12 Hour.

“It is at Wall Racing getting a birthday now, which I’m really using as a tune up for the Bathurst International in November.

“That’s the final round of the endurance championship, we are running third, so we are using The Bend as a test to get my eye back in.

“I’ve said to Tony that there’s no pressure for him to drive at Bathurst. I understand the TCR Australia Series should be his focus.

“It’s important for him to win that — I don’t want to be the source of any distraction.

“He is a sensible guy and he will make the race choice for him.”

Wall Racing owner, David Wall, is tipped to jump behind the wheel at Bathurst in place of D’Alberto.