Gardner anticipating ‘terrifying’ Phillip Island MotoGP introduction

Remy Gardner has quipped that his introduction to riding a MotoGP bike around Phillip Island will be “a bit terrifying”.

MotoGP is back at the Victorian circuit this weekend for the first time in three years, with Australia dropped from the calendar during the height of the pandemic.

Back then, Gardner was a Moto2 rider, and hence the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will be his first in the premier class.

“For sure, the first few laps will be a bit terrifying, but it should be okay,” said the Tech3 KTM rider.

“I think Turn 1 [Doohan Corner], Turn 3 [Stoner Corner], and Lukey Heights, they’re going to be pretty sik, so looking forward to ripping it around there.”

Gardner has been ousted from the KTM ranks, effective the end of the season, and has inked a deal to race for satellite Yamaha outfit GRT in the Superbike World Championship next year.

While he will therefore be back at Phillip Island next year, this weekend is potentially his only chance to fulfil a childhood dream of riding a MotoGP bike around his home circuit.

“It’s definitely been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to race in MotoGP, and even more at Phillip Island, being a home race,” said the Sydney-born pilot.

“It’s nice to come back, as a [Moto2] champion as well, which is pretty special, and of course riding a MotoGP bike with the best riders in the world.

“So, it’s a very special moment for me and hopefully we can have a better weekend than what we usually have.”

Gardner sits 23rd in the championship after being the only rider to crash out of a wet Thailand Grand Prix last time out, at Buriram.

Weather is likely to play a part in proceedings again this weekend, with Stoner Corner almost entirely underwater on the eve of track activity at Phillip Island.

Practice for the premier class is due to start on Friday at 09:55 local time/AEDT.