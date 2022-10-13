> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: DJR’s 1000th race at the Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 13th October, 2022 - 12:29pm

Dick Johnson Racing celebrated its 1000th ATCC/Supercars race at the Repco Bathurst 1000. View a gallery of images from a historic weekend for the team.

The squad ran a tribute livery on the Shell V-Power Racing Team cars as a nod to the EL Falcon driven in 1998 by Supercars Hall of Famer Dick Johnson.

CLICK HERE for Anton De Pasquale’s column from Bathurst.

310973681_5485485868204236_3005187898184492726_n
311146608_5489546354464854_6929896525518047254_n
De-Pasquales-debrief-Bathurst-2022-3
DJR-1000th-Supercars-race-EL-Falcon-1998
MH1_0054
MH1_7685
MH2_0188
MH2_0241
MH2_0244
MH2_1791
MH2_2396
MH2_3375
MH2_3403
MH2_3504
MH2_3556
MH2_3736
MH2_4403
MH2_4421
MH2_5063
MH2_5622
MH2_6599
MH2_6937
MH2_7801
MH2_9075
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A3445
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A3911
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A5301
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_05A9675
RGP-2022RepcoBathurst1000-_P6A9689

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]