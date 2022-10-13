GALLERY: DJR’s 1000th race at the Bathurst 1000
Mercedes boss questions key Bathurst 12 Hour format
Dirty air foiled Mostert’s back-to-back Bathurst bid
Alpine boss sees F1 future with Doohan
Rare emotion for Tander after fifth Bathurst 1000 win
Bathurst crash won’t impact Grove’s Gen3 builds
Support categories’ role in a motorsport event
US F4 championship leader lands full-time USF2000 seat
GALLERY: Behind the scenes with Triple Eight wildcard
Raffle winner enjoys the ultimate Bathurst weekend
Tickford chassis swap confirmed for Gold Coast
Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman dies after Portimao crash
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]