GALLERY: DJR’s 1000th race at the Bathurst 1000

Dick Johnson Racing celebrated its 1000th ATCC/Supercars race at the Repco Bathurst 1000. View a gallery of images from a historic weekend for the team.

The squad ran a tribute livery on the Shell V-Power Racing Team cars as a nod to the EL Falcon driven in 1998 by Supercars Hall of Famer Dick Johnson.

