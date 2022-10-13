Fraser resumes push for 2023 Supercars seat

Declan Fraser has resumed his push for a main game seat in next year’s Repco Supercars Championship following the Bathurst 1000.

The current Dunlop Super2 Series leader shined in the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard at last weekend’s Great Race, though has put his focus on driving in recent weeks.

He combined with Craig Lowndes to finish eighth for Triple Eight Race Engineering, the best-ever result for a one-off entry at Mount Panorama.

The 22-year-old believes he has helped build his case as he continues the search for a full-time drive in 2023, with discussions ongoing.

Matt Stone Racing’s vacancy remains an option, while PremiAir Racing is yet to formally settle on its line-up.

It is expected that Tim Slade will land at PremiAir, while James Golding is set to be retained, though neither has been confirmed.

“We haven’t signed anything with anyone, we’re sort of just assessing our options,” Fraser told Speedcafe.com.

“I just wanted to get through Bathurst, so that was the main objective.

“I had so much going on in the lead-up to Bathurst with Super2 and the wildcard and the media commitments I have with Supercheap Auto.

“So I wanted to make sure that I’d done my best and I put my best foot forward for that event.

“Now that the race is done, I just will assess our options and just see where we go from here.”

Fraser has previously stated his Triple Eight team is supporting him in the search for a seat next year.

Asked if he is working to a timeline, Fraser said: “I mean, the motorsport game is a very fast-moving game and if you’re not on top of it straightaway, then you probably get left behind.

“So I want to get it sorted sooner rather than later.

“We have just got to make sure that whatever choice I make with whatever team I want to go to, or whatever team will have me, it’s got to be the right choice for myself.”

“I think the Super2 programme this year has been going really well and we’re currently leading the championship heading into the last round,” he added.

“The way that Bathurst sort of ran, I think I was very lucky that I got that first stint where I got thrown straight in the deep end with a safety car restart and with some pretty big dogs behind me with Cam Waters and [Shane van Gisbergen].

“For me, it was really not only a confidence boost that I can run with those guys, but hopefully it also showcases what we have to offer if we were to move up next year.”