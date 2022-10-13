Bathurst crash won’t impact Grove’s Gen3 builds

Stephen Grove says the repair of David Reynolds’ Ford Mustang following the Repco Bathurst 1000 won’t impact Grove Racing’s Gen3 builds.

Reynolds’ co-driver, Matt Campbell, was involved in a massive crash on Lap 5 of the Great Race, caused by an out-of-control Zane Goddard.

It also left damage to Brad Jones Racing’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore, though the #26 Penrite Mustang looked the worst of the lot.

Tickford Racing has confirmed a chassis swap for James Courtney ahead of the Gold Coast, while Grove Racing is expected to rebuild Reynolds’ car.

However, the rebuild comes at a critical point in the year with teams ramping up work ahead of Gen3’s introduction in Supercars next season.

Erebus Motorsport’s Gen3 programme was delayed last month due to repair work on the #9 ZB Commodore after Will Brown’s crash in New Zealand.

Supercars teams are being delivered Gen3 chassis in either kit or built form by PACE Innovations, with Grove Racing opting for the latter.

Asked whether the squad’s project would be delayed by the repairs, Grove said: “Not really.

“We’ve really got a separate crew and a separate management team headed up by Steve Robinson, who will keep going with Gen3.

“Our boys will get into [the #26 chassis] and we’ll rebuild it and get it right.

“Listen, it’s a fair bit of damage [to] the car,” the team owner added.

“We’re very confident we’ll get it…onto the jig and rebuild it, and it should be right for Gold Coast.

“It’ll be tough, but we’ll get through that no question.”

While the Reynolds/Campbell entry was eliminated early on, the sister car of Lee Holdsworth and Matthew Payne had a solid run to sixth place.

“I mean, it was pretty disappointing with what happened with the #26 car, but there are positives,” added Grove.

“Matt [Payne] drove really well, under a lot of pressure; he didn’t make a mistake.

“Lee did his job — he did a great job.

“We’re still a pretty young team and the pitstops were great.

“There were really no major mistakes by the team or the drivers, so yeah, it’s a very positive weekend.”

The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 takes place from October 28-30.