Bathurst 1000 crowd figure released for 2022

Supercars has released the attendance figures for last weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

A total of 195,578 people attended the four-day event, with over 7,000 campsites filled in the first Great Race since restrictions impacted the 2020 and 2021 editions.

The record attendance of 207,205 still stands, which was set in 2012.

Sunday’s Bathurst 1000 broke records for the Foxtel Group, with more than 62.5 million minutes streamed.

An average audience of 524,000 tuned in across Kayo Sports and Foxtel’s related streaming platforms.

Seven’s coverage of the race averaged 1.36 million total viewers nationally, including 68,000 on 7plus.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “To our fans and the people of Bathurst who supported us in some of the worst weather conditions we have ever experienced at the Great Race, thank you.

“The contribution of fans, volunteers, marshals, Supercars teams, competitors and officials made this event memorable for so many reasons this year.

“The end product was once again world-class, both at the venue and for those at home watching the broadcast.

“Thank you to our broadcast partners, Foxtel and Seven, the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council, and our fans from around the globe who made the great race live up to its name once again.”