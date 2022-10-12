Tickford chassis swap confirmed for Gold Coast

Tickford Racing has confirmed a chassis swap for James Courtney following Zane Goddard’s crash in the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Goddard, who partnered with Courtney in the #5 Snowy Rivers Caravans Mustang, set off a multi-car incident on Lap 5 of the Great Race.

The car sustained significant damage after being collected by Dale Wood and Matt Campbell, who were unable to avoid Car #5.

It also left damage to Brad Jones Racing’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore and Grove Racing’s #26 Penrite Mustang.

Goddard apologised to the three teams involved and was fined $10,000 for the incident.

Now that Tickford has been able to assess the damage at its Campbellfield workshop, a team spokesperson confirmed a chassis swap will take place for the #5 Mustang.

The next round of the Supercars Championship, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, takes place from October 28-30.

For that event, Courtney will step into the chassis previously used by Thomas Randle, which has now been repaired following the latter’s start-line crash at The Bend in July.

The ex-Randle chassis came off the jig the week before Bathurst and will be back in the field in the hands of Courtney on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

Following the incident at The Bend, Randle switched to Zak Best’s Mustang, used as a wildcard at the South Australian event.

Minor repairs will also be carried out to that car, with Best — who shared the #55 entry with Randle — involved in the Lap 1 melee.

The Benalla driver attempted to avoid the carnage when Jamie Whincup and Jack Perkins spun in the pack heading up Mountain Straight.

Best clipped Car #9 and was a passenger on the wet grass, sliding into the concrete wall, which led to an early exit from the race.

Tickford’s Cameron Waters and James Moffat finished the Mount Panorama enduro third, while the Jake Kostecki/Kurt Kostecki was 17th, having also been caught up in the Lap 1 incident.

Grove Racing is expected to repair the #26 chassis for David Reynolds to drive at the Gold Coast, while BJR suggested the #8 of Andre Heimgartner could be repairable as well.