Support categories’ role in a motorsport event

There is a clear number one competition in Australian motorsport, but how much does the support bill help make a Supercars event?

That is one of the questions we are asking you to answer in this year’s Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome, which gives fans a voice on all things motorsport.

The recent Repco Bathurst 1000 saw the headline act joined by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and the Heritage Revival.

Later this month at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, there will be more Carrera Cup and more SuperUtes, plus the S5000 Tasman Series in a round which will hark back to the event’s origins as a CART/Champ Car showpiece.

Does the undercard really make a difference to your enjoyment of an event, be it from trackside or watching on at home, or are you there for the Repco Supercars Championship only?

The Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome is designed to give fans the opportunity to have their say on all sorts of motorsport matters at a national and international level.

