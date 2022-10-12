Speedcafe.com signs Roland Dane as a weekly columnist

Speedcafe.com has continued to increase its editorial offering to the fans with the signing of one of motorsport’s most experienced and polarising figures, Roland Dane, as a weekly columnist.

As the fans would expect, Dane will have no problem speaking his mind and providing opinion on hot topics, not just in Supercars, but world motorsport.

His column, Roland’s View, will be offered to Speedcafe.com readers every Wednesday.

Dane was the most prolific race-winning team owner in Supercars history before selling out of his Triple Eight Race Engineering operation last year.

He is a former Supercars board member and has been instrumental in the shaping of the sport on- and off-track for more than two decades.

Dane arrived in Australia in 2003 after building his successful Triple Eight race operation as well as a group of diverse and successful businesses in the United Kingdom and beyond.

Now Dane brings his vast knowledge and experience to the pages of Speedcafe.com, which is the world’s leading independent motorsport site.

“Speedcafe.com has always prided itself on being a totally independent motorsport news source and that is why the fans enjoy it,” said Dane.

“I look forward to bringing a different perspective to things through my weekly column and being a part of the Speedcafe.com team.

“Some fans will love what I have to say, others will hate it, but great debate is what it is all about and hopefully we can achieve just that.

“I am sure the fans will let me know one way or the other – like they always have.”

Speedcafe.com co-owner, Karl Begg, said the addition of Dane to the Speedcafe.com editorial team is another indication of the ongoing fresh investment into the site.

“You cannot deny Roland’s contribution to Australian and world motorsport,” said Begg.

“He has forgotten more than most people will ever know about the sport and he will be a perfect addition to our team.”

Speedcafe.com General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, Damion Smy, welcomed Dane to the Speedcafe.com family.

“Love him or hate him, Roland Dane has an incredible track record in this sport and when he talks, people listen,” said Smy.

“We have already discussed several topics on which he will prepare his column in coming weeks and we know he won’t be backwards in coming forward.”

Speedcafe.com will continue to add to its regular contributor list which now includes Dane and IndyCar race winner Scott McLaughlin.

Dane’s inaugural Speedcafe.com column will appear today on Speedcafe.com.