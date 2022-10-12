> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: Australian GP

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 12th October, 2022 - 11:00am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 18 of MotoGP at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia this weekend (October 14).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]