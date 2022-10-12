Chahda ‘stoked’ with Bathurst 1000 wildcard run

Matt Chahda is stoked to finish the Repco Bathurst 1000 on debut with his family-run team.

Chahda shared the #118 ZB Commodore wildcard with Jaylyn Robotham, the Caltex Young Stars largely staying out of trouble to collect 18th place at the chequered flag.

The Dunlop Super2 Series rivals’ entry was run by Matt Chahda Motorsport, fielding a Walkinshaw Andretti United-built ZB Commodore.

In a race that was marred by carnage, Albury native Chahda was just happy to make the end.

“The day was really good, we were stoked to be able to get through without making any real big mistakes,” he said.

“Plenty of people did, and to finish on the lead lap was one of the targets – to achieve that as a little privateer team, and that we beat a few people who are in the real thing, was pretty cool.

“A highlight was fighting off (Tim) Slade at the end, I’ve been told how much faster his pace was and that essentially he was going to pass me – but I just picked up the pace and did the fastest and most consistent stint of the whole race by the end.

“That was hugely satisfying.”

The Caltex-backed wildcard encountered a lengthy delay in its brake rotor change, but otherwise flew under the radar.

“It went very quickly and it was great to make my debut in the main game,” added Robotham.

“We finished on the lead lap which was one of our main goals, and just to finish, and we did that.

“We were sitting just outside the top 10 before the brakes seized during the pit stop.

“We lost two laps there, so it was good to get back on the lead lap and finish 18th.

“We beat a few cars and just stayed out of trouble, we’re all really happy.

“The highlights were definitely getting in amongst the pack, racing some of the main game guys; making a few passes here and there, it was cool being up amongst it.”