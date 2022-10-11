Supercars CEO ‘confident’ of Sandown 500 return in 2023

Supercars CEO Shane Howard has a “degree of confidence” the category’s Sandown event will return to a 500km format next year.

The once-traditional two-driver enduro was last run in 2019, with the SuperSprint format utilised for visits to the circuit in the last two years.

In 2020, Supercars’ 500km event was to have switched to The Bend, only to be dropped altogether when the calendar was cut back during the COVID years.

It left the Repco Bathurst 1000 as the sole long-distance race of the season.

However, at this year’s Sandown SuperSprint in August, drivers led the call for the return of an endurance race at Sandown International Motor Raceway.

Speedcafe.com conducted a Pirtek Poll on the topic, which saw an overwhelming majority of 96% vote in favour of a Sandown 500 comeback.

It appears Supercars management has heard the cries and is working through exactly that with the Melbourne Racing Club.

“I think there’s a lot of support for the Sandown race to go back to its tradition of being a 500km enduro,” Howard told Speedcafe.com.

“I think that’s certainly supported by the fans and the teams and the drivers.

“It’s being discussed and we really would like to bring that format back to that venue.”

Asked whether he is confident a Sandown enduro would return, Howard added: “I do have a degree of confidence we can do that.

“We’ve just got to go through the final process and get that squared off.

“I think there’s a really good opportunity.”

Should it be confirmed, it means the Sandown 500 would potentially be afforded a last hurrah given the looming closure of the circuit due to redevelopment plans.

Just last month, Pukekohe Park Raceway hosted its final Supercars event, with the New Zealand venue set to cease motorsport operations early next year to focus on horse racing.

As reported by Speedcafe.com over last weekend’s Bathurst 1000, the 2023 Supercars calendar is set to break cover later than usual with a number of negotiations still ongoing.

While Sandown is considered safe, a potential new location for a New Zealand event is among the talking points.

The championship is understood to be aiming for a 12-event calendar, the minimum number required under its broadcast deals.

Just two rounds remain in the current season, with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 next from October 28-30.