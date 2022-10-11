GALLERY: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
De Pasquale’s debrief: Bathurst carnage leads to disappointment
Lowndes: ‘Fitting’ Holden win on Brock anniversary
Ricciardo not surprised by Verstappen’s Formula 1 success
Bathurst crash ‘soul-destroying’ for BJR
IndyCar pre-season test to be held at country club-style circuit
W Series cancels final three rounds, focus on 2023 return
Offroad fuel system rule change following fatal crash
Ingall muses about full-time driver pairings after Bathurst carnage
GALLERY: Race day behind the scenes at the Bathurst 1000
Supercars CEO ‘confident’ of Sandown 500 return in 2023
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]