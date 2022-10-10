Van Gisbergen walks out of live TV interview to vomit after Bathurst celebrations

Shane van Gisbergen has disappeared from a live television interview to vomit the morning after his Repco Bathurst 1000 win.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver claimed victory with co-driver Garth Tander in yesterday’s Mount Panorama enduro.

Van Gisbergen and Tander fronted up for an interview on Monday morning with Channel 9 breakfast television show, Today.

However, the Kiwi only lasted a matter of seconds.

According to Nine, a team representative confirmed the 33-year-old went to go vomit.

“We were quick yesterday but not so fast this morning,” laughed Tander.

“I was here,” added van Gisbergen, before stepping out of the camera shot.

Now a five-time Bathurst 1000 winner himself, Tander pushed on with the interview alone.

When asked for an update on van Gisbergen’s condition, Tander said: “I think he’s now curled up in the foetal position in a corner somewhere, so I’m not sure we’re going to hear from him anymore this morning.

“It’s hard work doing a thousand kays around here; it was harder work getting him up this morning.”