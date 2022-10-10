Van Gisbergen learnt how much Holden means at Bathurst

Shane van Gisbergen says he truly learnt how much Holden means to its fans in the days before taking victory in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver prevailed in an intense, 15-lap run home in which he and Chaz Mostert went blow-for-blow, with only 1.0991s separating them at the chequered flag.

A win for either would have been the 36th and certainly last for a Holden in the Great Race, given Supercars embarks on its Gen3 era next year, when the Chevrolet Camaro becomes the General Motors vehicle on the grid.

Still, it was the second farewell for Holden at Mount Panorama given 2020 was the last season in which the marque had official involvement as new car sales wound down.

In fact, van Gisbergen and Garth Tander combined to win the Bathurst 1000 that October as well, in what was a factory Red Bull Holden Racing Team entry.

The former was even able to go on a rare Bathurst victory lap, which he completed while flying a Holden flag from the cockpit in scenes which are likely to become iconic.

However, that was the year of virtually no crowd due to COVID restrictions, and the New Zealander says he only now has a fuller appreciation for what the Lion means to people.

“[It was an] Epic day,” he remarked of his second and most recent win in the Bathurst 1000.

“To compare to 2020, it’s another farewell to Holden, but also to have the fans here and to share it with them…

“This week, I learned a lot [about] how much the brand means to people and to represent it like we do, it’s a privilege to add to the tally of Holden wins.

“It’s hard to put into words, but it’s pretty cool.”

With no crowd restrictions at Mount Panorama, unlike the last two years, the Great Race victory was therefore van Gisbergen’s first with father Robert in attendance.

“[It was] Awesome; he’s finally able to come over to races again, and I love being at racing with him this year, mainly with rally,” said the 33-year-old.

“I think he came to Townsville and now to this one. It’s great to have him at races and see how much it meant to him as well.

“It’s a real shame he missed out on my first but that one’s pretty cool.”

Two events remain this season, on the Gold Coast and then the finale in Adelaide, the city where Holden was born as a saddlery in 1856 and built Commodores until 2017.

“I think Adelaide’s going to be a massive one,” said van Gisbergen.

“That’s the home of Holden there, so hopefully we can have a good finish to the year as well.”

The two-time champion is poised to add a third title on the Gold Coast, given he now leads by 567 points with only 600 left on the table this year.

Practice in Surfers Paradise starts on Friday, October 28.