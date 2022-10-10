Erebus defends Kostecki after Tickford barbs

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan has jumped to the defence of his driver Brodie Kostecki after he was labelled a ‘dickhead’ and ‘imbecile’.

Kostecki (#99 Erebus Motorsport) was involved in a tangle with James Moffat (#6 Tickford Racing) on Lap 46 of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The pair were squabbling over the effective race lead at the time, when contact led to Moffat facing the wrong direction at The Cutting.

While the incident was investigated post-race, no further action was taken by the stewards.

In the post-race press conference, Moffat, who shared with Cameron Waters, blasted Kostecki for “driving like a dickhead”.

Tickford Racing Team Principal, Tim Edwards, suggested to Speedcafe.com that the run-in was decisive in costing the team another Great Race victory, with Waters/Moffat finishing third.

Kostecki was asked for his view on the incident, replying “just don’t turn in”.

When that comment was put to Edwards by Speedcafe.com, he responded with “If that’s actually what he thinks, he’s an even bigger idiot”.

Edwards later added: “There is no two lanes around [The Cutting]. So [Brodie’s] a f***ing imbecile.”

To those comments, the Erebus boss has now responded.

Ryan said: “Brodie was left a gap at The Cutting and as James Moffat does in everything he drives, he had tunnel vision or is just stupid and turned in on Brodie — ask anyone he races.

“For James and Tim Edwards to label Brodie a dickhead and imbecile publicly, when it was clear Brodie made a racing move on an amateur driver, is completely unfair.

“The incident was also cleared by the stewards.

“If Tickford want to blame someone for losing their shot at a Bathurst win they need to look at their own co-driver and his actions.

“Brodie and Dave [Russell, co-driver] drove the wheels off the 99 car and chose their fights like professional drivers do.”

The Kostecki/Russell combination finished fourth, one spot behind Waters and Moffat.