Bathurst not a ‘bogey track’ for DJR

Dick Johnson Racing Team Principal Ben Croke says that Bathurst is not a ‘bogey’ track for team after a seventh-place finish and DNF for its two entries in this year’s race.

“No I don’t think so,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“[We were] Maybe just missing something late in the race when everyone really needs to step it up; we’ll go back, dissect and move on.”

Celebrating 1000 races at this year’s event – a remarkable achievement unmatched in the Supercars paddock – the Yatala-based team is yet to score a podium at the circuit since Scott McLaughlin/Alex Premat won in 2019.

“I think it was pretty chaotic – Lap 1, we’re in the garage, and then how many laps later we were parked in the mud and stuff, so I don’t think we really gave ourselves the best shot at probably doing very well today with the dramas that were going on.”

While Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto in Car #100 finished seventh, Car #17 of Will Davison/Alex Davison ended up in the tyre barrier at Griffins Bend, ending its race on Lap 142.

“I think the race pace at the end, the cars that were in front just had a bit more race pace on us right at the end there,” said Croke.

“Yet to be determined, we’ll go back, look hard at it and see what we can improve on for the next one.”