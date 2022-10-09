Van Gisbergen humble in second Bathurst victory

Shane van Gisbergen has paid tribute to co-driver Garth Tander and new-for-2022 race engineer Andrew Edwards after winning the Repco Bathurst 1000 for the second time.

Van Gisbergen made it two Great Race victories in three years, partnering Tander as he did in 2020, but with Edwards onboard for the first time in the #97 Triple Eight Race Engineering entry.

While the big Kiwi survived intense pressure from 2021 winner Chaz Mostert the final stint, a couple of nervous moments at Forrest’s Elbow notwithstanding, he deflected praise in his parc ferme interview.

“That’s pretty cool, but you’re singling me out,” he said.

“Garth’s not here yet but he won the race too, and it’s a team effort and a fan effort; like all the support for Holden and stuff, it’s special, I’m rapt.”

Van Gisbergen added, “I can’t thank the team enough.

“Garth was just on it this year, it was very cool, and Andrew this year’s been epic; just every round, getting more and more part of the team and doing such a great job.

“And now he’s won the most ever races in a season as an engineer; it’s pretty sik.”

On the last 15 laps with Mostert on his tail, he admitted, “When Chaz got into second, I got a bit worried because we know how fast he is here.

“But once the gap stayed at a second, I knew we were okay.

“The last couple of laps, just got to Andrew to talk a bit more and just stay concentrated and it was epic, I’m rapt.”