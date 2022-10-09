Thunderstorm could hit Bathurst 1000

There is a chance a thunderstorm could hit this afternoon during the Repco Bathurst 1000.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast at 05:15 AEDT, there is a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday in Bathurst.

While showers are most likely to fall on the morning of the Great Race, the BOM has predicted there is a “chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening”.

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to begin at 11:15 AEDT, with no change expected to the race start time, according to comments made by Race Director James Taylor yesterday.

Notably, the Mount Panorama enduro has no time certain finish.

Saturday’s Top 10 Shootout was cancelled due to torrential rain, with a significant amount of standing water around the grounds, and rivers running across the track in places.

Drainage work was to have taken place around the circuit overnight to safeguard the race.

Supercars Championship teams are preparing for a mixed conditions Bathurst 1000 with a number of clever tricks in pit lane.

Cameron Waters and James Moffat’s Tickford Racing Mustang is set to start from pole position, having set the fastest time in qualifying on Friday.

Waters stated last night it is yet to be determined which driver will be behind the wheel for the start.