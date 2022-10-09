Tempers flare after tractor caught on track in Suzuka

The tempers of drivers and observers flared after a tractor entered the track while F1 cars were also on the circuit at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

While the red flag had been shown, a recovery vehicle had entered the confines of the race track to clear the stricken Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Onboard footage from Gasly’s car shows the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver pass what appears to be a tractor on approach to the Spoon Curve.

Gasly was understandably furious over the radio. “What is this tractor?,” he yelled.

“What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it. This is unacceptable.”

Asked for comment by Speedcafe.com, the FIA issued the following statement, acknowledging the incident but offering no explanation.

It began: “In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised.

“Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field.

“As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap.”

The incident was noted by officials which subsequently confirmed they would investigate it after the race.

Suzuka was the scene of Jules Bianchi’s fatal crash when he left the road in wet conditions, impacting a recovery vehicle in the 2014 edition of the race.